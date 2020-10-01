In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, a sentence was passed on the curator of the “death group”, who was found guilty of attempted murder of a schoolgirl, reports TASS…

According to investigators, from October to December 2016, a convict, a resident of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, and his accomplice, a resident of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, communicated with a schoolgirl in one of the social networks. They forced the girl to harm herself, and in the end demanded that she perform “actions, the consequences of which are incompatible with life.” However, the tragedy did not happen – the girl’s parents intervened in time, she was provided with psychological assistance.

The court found both defendants guilty of attempted murder of a person, knowingly for the guilty person, in a helpless state, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The man received eight years in a strict regime colony, the woman received six years of probation with a probation period of five years.