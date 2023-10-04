NO, THE MINISTER President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Angélica Piñafailed to bring positions closer to either the Legislative Branch or the Executive Branch.

Yesterday he was leaving for Spain but canceled a visit to the Complutense University of Madrid. Piña is engaged in promotional work with his international peers to protect the survival and operation of the country’s main justice administration body.

Just a couple of months ago he was in New York. She was invited to the World Law Congress, where made a fierce defense of judges, ministers and magistrates against the attacks of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

And the budgetary blow is imminent, where the extinction of the Court’s trusts is beginning to emerge as a fact.

The Budget and Public Accounts Commission of the Chamber of Deputies is about to begin issuing the decree to reform the Organic Law of the Judicial Branch of the Federation and the Judicial Career Law of the Federation.

It foresees that 120 days after such reforms come into force, the disappearance of these funds, which total around 21 billion pesos, will begin.

This setback means that, far from positive progress, there were no agreements between Minister Piña, Ministers Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá and Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo, with the President of the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier.

So in addition to the elimination of their trusts, the approval of the budget proposal that for 2024 which requested the Ministry of Finance for 84 thousand 792.4 million pesos.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is at a crossroads and has only one chance to stay afloat: to achieve a negotiation with whoever wins the Presidency in 2024.

With Xóchitl Gálvez they would ensure their current status, but with Claudia Sheinbaum It’s very difficult for him.

However, approaches have already begun with Morena’s virtual candidate for the Presidency with a view to trying to rebuild the relationship with the Executive and work together.

A first signal was already sent to the former Head of Government of the CdMx. Let’s see if she greets her.

WE COMMENTED LAST WEEK that the defense of the soldiers accused of the disappearance of the 43 students from AyotzinapaMore than a year ago, he pointed out lies, deception and fabrication of evidence to incriminate them. Again, they were not wrong. And in the “morning” of yesterday Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed what the litigants César Omar González and Alejandro Robledo maintain, that whoever was involved in what happened was the State, local authorities and municipal police in collusion with the organized crime from Iguala, Guerrero. The President said that enough of using people’s pain and fabricating lies to create culprits and that we must act with the truth. I hope Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas takes that slogan and stops deceiving the families of the disappeared to give false results that increasingly bring him closer to prison. Once again, the defense advances in a legal battle that gains more strength and seems to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Now neither López Obrador, nor the families of the disappeared, nor the GIEI, nor anyone believes the lies that the former Head of Government of the DF fabricated and repeated for years, trying to give false results. The message from the tenant of the National Palace was: Encinas rows alone in a drifting boat.

WELL NOTHING, the tax authorities would be investigating the litigant Javier Mondragón for Interjet’s financial dealings. It turns out that there are investigations into the creation of Inter-Jet Airlines Ltd, a company with bank accounts from Ireland that was used to transfer and receive resources for the leasing of the aircraft of the airline directed by Miguel Alemán Magnani. The curious thing about the case is that this maneuver corporate was promoted by the lawyer and the management of the resources was discretionary. Take it with a grain of salt, but there is talk that payments to lessors of more than 500 million dollars were found that were supposedly reserved as a fund for the maintenance of the aircraft. This disbursement had surcharges, since the reserve for aircraft repairs was proportional to the value of the fleet. The authority’s doubts lie in who benefited from this contract and where the money went. Mondragón is the most trusted man in the Alemán family. Impossible to think of abuse.

TODAY THE work of the 30th edition of the Annual Meeting of Industrialists BEGINS, organized by the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin), chaired by José Abugaber. There are two days of work and conferences in León, Guanajuato. The theme of the meeting is “Artificial intelligence, transforming the industry.” Tomorrow, Thursday, the candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD for the Presidency, Xóchitl Gálvez, will participate with the presentation “National responsible project for the construction of the Broad Front for Mexico.” The candidate of Morena, the Green Party and the PT, Claudia Sheinbaumwas also invited, but apologized.

