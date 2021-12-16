The Kirovsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don explained the text of the verdict, which refers to Russian military units in the unrecognized Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR). The court noted that we are talking about the testimony of the defendant, informs RBC.

Earlier, the Kirovsky District Court published on its website the verdict, which, among other things, mentioned “the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation deployed on the territory of the DPR and LPR.” At the moment, the record has been removed from the site.

The authorities noted that an “impersonal verdict” was posted on the portal, corresponding to the documents from the materials of the criminal case. “It contains the testimony of the defendant. The plot of the accusation and what the court admits does not say this. It says that [Вячеслав] Zabaluev showed this – and a listing. We cannot influence his testimony, ”they noted in court.

We are talking about the verdict that the court passed on November 10 this year. According to him, the deputy head of the Rostov military nutrition department of one of the commercial companies was an intermediary in giving bribes to the head of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Southern Military District (YuVO).

The document, in particular, cites the words of one of the witnesses. He claims that the aforementioned colonel demanded a monthly payment of 90 thousand rubles for the absence of obstacles in deliveries. “The food was intended to be sent to the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, deployed on the territory of the DPR and LPR,” the verdict says.

Deliveries to Donbass, according to the defendant, were carried out every two weeks. The cost of each was estimated at more than 130 million rubles.

On December 15, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov answered the relevant question from journalists that he did not know about this incident, and made an assumption about an error in the document. “There have never been any Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territories of the self-proclaimed republics. This is the mistake of those who drew up this document, ”a Kremlin spokesman commented.