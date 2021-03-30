The Paris Court of Appeal overturned the decision to recover $ 1.3 billion from Russia at the suit of the Ukrainian Oschadbank over assets in Crimea. This was reported on Tuesday, March 30 website Ministry of Justice of Russia.

“On March 30, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned the 2018 arbitration award on the claim of the State Savings Bank of Ukraine,” the press service of the department said.

The ministry explained that the court “upheld the argument of the Ministry of Justice of Russia that the arbitration tribunal had no jurisdiction to consider the dispute” and canceled the decision. Thus, the Russian side proved that the Crimean branch of Oschadbank was created before January 1, 1992, during the Soviet period. In this regard, the so-called investments referred to in the claim are subject to the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.

“This decision will have precedent significance in other cases involving the so-called“ Ukrainian investors ”, which are being considered by arbitration tribunals and state courts in European jurisdictions,” the Ministry of Justice added.

In November 2018, the Arbitration Court in Paris satisfied the claim of the Ukrainian Oschadbank to recover $ 1.3 billion from Russia as compensation for the annexation of Crimea. The lawsuit was filed in the summer of 2015. It spoke about the loss of assets of a credit institution due to the depreciation of loans issued to Crimeans. The bank was forced to add reserves for them, which resulted in additional costs and resulted in a net loss in 2014 in the amount of 8.5 billion hryvnia (27.2 billion rubles at the then exchange rate) against 678.7 million hryvnia (2.1 billion rubles ) arrived a year earlier.