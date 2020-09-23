The Central Court of Novosibirsk on Wednesday, September 23, arrested for two months Vladimir Vedernikov, one of the leaders of the religious association “Church of the Last Testament”. He was also taken into custody until November 22, Vadim Redkin, who is called the press secretary of the founder of the religious community, Sergei Torop.

They are charged with the creation of a religious association, whose activities were accompanied by violence against people, reports TASS…

It is noted that Vedernikov ran a private school where children of community members study.

The leader of the association is Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion. Similar charges were brought against him.

The arrest of the sectarians became known earlier in the day. It was reported that two deaths appear in the materials of the criminal case.

According to the investigation, because of the prohibition of the founder of the sect to seek help from “worldly” doctors, a sick child died in the family of his followers. In addition, one of the followers of the teachings of Bessarion committed suicide after he was not accepted into the community.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the illegal activities of a religious organization. It is preliminary known that the suspects have been running the organization since 1991.

The Investigative Committee said that members of the sect, in order to generate income, attracted money from citizens, used psychological violence, thus causing serious harm to their health.

The Church of the Last Testament, also known as the Vissarion sect, is a religious movement founded about 30 years ago by a former locksmith and traffic police inspector Sergei Torop. The movement has thousands of followers, many of them live in their own settlement in the Krasnoyarsk taiga.