The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court sentenced Alexey Valuev, accused of high treason, to nine years in prison in a strict regime colony, followed by restriction of freedom for one year. RIA News.

As explained in the press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the region, the verdict has not entered into legal force.

It is noted that the trial was held behind closed doors. The materials on Valuev’s case are classified as “secret”, their details were not disclosed.

We will remind, Valuev was arrested in October 2019.

Later, information appeared that he could transfer data constituting a state secret abroad, or take other actions directed against the security of Russia, in favor of a foreign state, organization or their representatives.