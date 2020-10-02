The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow sentenced Yevgeny Kostin, who hit an officer of the National Guard in Gorky Park during the celebration of Airborne Forces Day on August 2. Writes about it TASS with reference to the press service of the metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

The court found the 31-year-old local resident guilty of using violence against a government official and sentenced him to two years’ suspended imprisonment with a two-year probationary period.

The investigation established that Kostin in a state of alcoholic intoxication violated public order and used foul language. An officer of the Russian Guard reprimanded him, but in response the man beat him, including using a rubber stick, which he snatched from the Russian Guard.