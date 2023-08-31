In Moscow, the court took into custody until October the head of the police department of the Basmanny district Andreev

The Tushinsky Court of Moscow arrested Sergey Andreev, head of the police department of the Basmanny district of Moscow, in a case of abuse of power. This is reported TASS.

Andreev will remain in custody until October 2.

Earlier on August 31, it was reported about the detention of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The investigation is connected with the receipt and transfer of information about bank accounts and the movement of money on the settlement accounts of a citizen, which became available to another person.

Sergey Andreev was appointed head of the Basmanny OMVD in January 2021. Previously, he was the head of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the metropolitan area Zamoskvorechye.