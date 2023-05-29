Odintsovo court will consider the case of fraud by the lawyer of ex-Minister Ulyukaev Kveidze

The Supreme Court (SC) of Russia has determined the instance that will consider the criminal case of lawyer Darejan Kveidze, accused of fraud with the money of her clients. About it RAPSI reported in the press service of the court.

The decision was made after the satisfaction of the application to change the jurisdiction of the case. It was sent to the Odintsovo City Court. Kveidze is known for defending ex-Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukaev in the case of taking a bribe.

According to investigators, the lawyer and her colleague Andrei Folomeikin promised Igor Stroganov, the founder of the development company Manufactura-South, to help close the case for 43 million rubles. He was charged with giving bribes to officials of the administration of the city of Sochi for the allocation of plots for housing construction to his company. Lawyers offered to assist him and release him from criminal liability, using connections in the Khamovnichesky Court of Moscow, which considered his case.

The lawyers also misled another person involved in the developer’s case, his lawyer Alexei Litvinov. The investigation estimates the total damage in the case at 83 million rubles. The investigation believes that, in fact, Kveidze and her accomplice had no connections in court, so they could not influence the outcome of the Stroganov case.

On March 18, 2022, the Preobrazhensky Court of the capital arrested Kveidze’s property in the amount of about 29 million rubles. She and Folomeykin were detained in Moscow on the night of January 25, 2022.