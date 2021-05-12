A Soviet court in Kazan arrested 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, accused of the mass murder committed at school No. 175 on May 11, where nine people died and more than 20 were injured. It is reported by RIA News…

The decision was made at the request of the investigation to choose a preventive measure for two months. The prosecutor said in court that the defendant was charged with mass murder – he fired at least 17 shots at school. Galyaviev admitted his guilt.

Earlier on May 12, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced his inappropriate behavior, which prevents the conduct of investigative actions with him. Doctors diagnosed him with a brain disease. Over the past months, according to relatives, he behaved aggressively and hot-tempered. Galyaviev also complained of severe headaches.

Related materials

Doctors discovered a tumor in his head – a benign formation presses on the brain and disrupts blood circulation. As a result, a person develops aggression, headaches and a suspicion of encephalopathy. Due to illness, he can behave inappropriately, shout incoherent words, “throw himself on the walls.” As the interlocutor of the channel said, such a disease does not prohibit having a weapon. In the near future, Galyaviev will be assigned a psychological and psychiatric examination.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, nine people died, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.

Ilnaz Galyaviev began preparing an attack on an educational institution in February, for which he purchased firearms in Yoshkar-Ola and created a Telegram channel, where he wrote about his intentions.