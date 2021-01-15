The possible creation of a Federal Court of Arbitrary Sentences based on a bill that evaluates promoting the Government overheated the judicial summer. What will be the role of that body, who can become part of it and, especially, what functions will it take away from the Supreme Court of Justice are some of the questions that arise if the initiative is successful, proposed by the Advisory Council convened by the Government to underpin projects related to judicial reform and which includes, among others, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi.

Andrés Gil Domínguez, a 51-year-old constitutionalist from the Pampas with a long career, is one of those who underpins the project to establish the Court of Arbitrary Sentences. On that point, he spoke with Clarion.

-Is the government bill ready to create a Federal Court of Arbitrary Sentences?

-I don’t know about the project, which depends on the Executive. Yes, I can talk about the report that we presented to the President.

-What is it about?

-It is an idea that comes from many years ago, the creation of a court below the Court, that he relieves his work, and that the doctrine has been analyzing from the opinion of different jurists such as Germán Bidart Campos, Augusto Belluscio and Jorge Vanossi, among others. It did not occur to us for this specific context.

-Isn’t the Court enough to analyze those files?

–The Court has a serious problem: it receives 23,000 cases per year, mostly for arbitrary sentences, and 90% of them reject them without grounds. It has dismissed extraordinary appeals through article 280 in criminal cases where people have been sentenced without any evidence.

-How difficult is it to reach the Court through an extraordinary appeal?

– If you do not deposit 140.00 pesos, which is what the deposit costs to file a complaint, the Court does not listen to you. That way, WhatWho comes to court in a country with 40% poor? We are proposing the creation of a free access court.

– Are not the functions of the Court limited as the highest court in the country?

-No, creating a court on a par with the Court is constitutionally impossible without reform, precisely, of the Constitution. Here we are talking about a figure similar to that of Criminal Cassation, at that level. It would allow a better operation to the Court, since it would not be a filter, but a tap. The Court will continue to have the last word.

– Does this project run the risk of falling into the political rift? Or de that it be used as a spearhead of Kirchnerism?

-Everything falls into the crack in this country, but that does not have to prevent proposals to improve it. There are colleagues who criticize certain positions in the report without having read it yet. We cannot be depending on the political situation, it is not the job they assigned us.

-How far does the work of the Advisory Council go? Are suggestions that promote or impact decisions directly?

-The Advisory Council no longer exists since November 18, when it was dissolved. The work was done and now it is up to the President to advance or not with the recommendations we made. It could also arise from a deputy or a senator in Congress, but in this time it has not happened.

– Is the operation of the Justice behind in Argentina compared to other countries in the region?

-Lack of an innovation agenda in the Judiciary, which includes the Court and the Council of the Magistracy. There are 13 countries in Latin America that have an agenda based on artificial intelligence. This is not science fiction, it costs $ 200,000 and the Colombian Court has it, for example. Solve in 16 minutes the bureaucratic work that today takes years in Argentina. It does not replace human decision making, but it does speed up.

