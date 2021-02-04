The Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory satisfied the claim of the regional Ministry of Forestry to terminate the agreement with the religious community “Church of the Last Testament” Sergei Torop, known as Vissarion. About it reports RIA News.

The religious movement was founded by Torop in 1991. In September, he and his assistants were detained and arrested on charges of forming a religious association whose activities involve violence against citizens.

After that, the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory sent a lawsuit to the court to exclude the “Church of the Last Testament” from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and to liquidate the organization. Then the Ministry of Forestry of the Krasnoyarsk Territory applied to the regional Arbitration Court with a claim to terminate the contract for the free use of a forest plot with this organization.

In the end, the Novosibirsk court arrested the land plots, houses and vehicles of the leaders of the Church of the Last Testament. The grounds were claims from the victims in the amount of 12.2 million rubles.