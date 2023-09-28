El Debate: Barcelona guilty of bribery in Henriques Negreira case

Barcelona have been found guilty of paying bribes to the former vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Henriques Negreira. This is reported by El Debate.

It was established that the club paid the specialist a total of about 7.5 million euros. The head of the Barcelona Investigative Court, Joaquin Aguirre, qualified this payment as an unlawful act to promote the interests of the team. In addition to the referee and Barcelona, ​​Negreira’s son, as well as former presidents of the Catalan club Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, are accused in this case.

It is noted that the Spanish Civil Guard is currently conducting searches at the headquarters of the technical committee of judges of the RFEF. Negreira allegedly passed on reports on the referees to Barcelona.

Barcelona is the most titled football club in Spain. The team won the national championship 27 times, the Champions League five times and the UEFA Super Cup five times.