The Timiryazevsky District Court of Moscow fined actress Daria-Aglaya Tarasova 10 thousand rubles for taking part in an unauthorized action on 23 January. This was announced on March 10 by the Izvestia correspondent from the courtroom.

Tarasova was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 5 of Art. 20.2 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

Under this article, a fine of 10,000 to 20,000 rubles is provided for violating the rules of a rally, march or picketing.

The consideration of the protocol in relation to the actress was supposed to take place on February 11, but neither Tarasova nor her defenders appeared at the meeting, in connection with which it was postponed. Only the artist’s defender came to the meeting on March 10.

On February 3, the actress was detained at an unauthorized rally in Moscow.

According to the materials of the case, Tarasova, while on the evening of February 2 on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street in Moscow, together with other citizens voluntarily took part in an uncoordinated action, chanted slogans and ignored the demands of the police.

On January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2, uncoordinated actions organized by supporters of blogger Alexei Navalny took place in large cities of Russia. As a result of unauthorized measures, detentions took place, including minors.

Law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation have repeatedly warned about liability for participation in unauthorized actions. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions on the facts of calls to participate in illegal activities. Also, criminal cases were initiated on the fact of the use of violence against government officials. Administrative cases were opened for violation of the rules for holding public events.