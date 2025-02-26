The Court files the complaint for alleged crime of hate of Vox de Vox de Vox de València and the Prosecutor’s Office resorts

Valencia’s Court of Instruction number 7 issued on February 10, free dismissal car of the case opened by the commission of an alleged crime of hatred by the second deputy mayor of the City Council of the capital and municipal spokesman of Vox Juan Manuel Badenas

The deputy mayor of València de Vox refuses to answer the prosecutor in his statement for alleged crime of hate

The investigation, for which the leader of the extreme right -wing party lent telematic declaration as investigated on January 16, the complaint was opened by the Prosecutor’s Office that has confirmed to Eldiario.es that the archive has appealed for the procedure in the first instance in the first instance , and also by appeal.

Sources of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) have confirmed that the Court recently dismissed the appeal for reform, so the Provincial Court must now pronounce on the appeal.

The same sources have reported that, in the resolution, the judge considers, among other reasons to archive the case, “the little relevance of the politics of the politician that only appeared in two media, the previous publication in various media of the information attributed to an immigrant the commission of the murder and that no harmed has filed a complaint or demand for the facts as arguments to determine that there are no indications of the Commission a crime of hatred by the politician ”.

It also considers that the application does not proceed in this case of article 510 of the Criminal Code because it does not refer to the group of people who are outside the legality. However, in his appeal the prosecutor of hate crimes, Susana Gisbert, understands that there is discrimination for reasons for nationality and xenophobia, and also alleges that there has been no more investigative activity than to receive a statement from the investigated.

The complaint was placed last October after considering that it could be constitutive of criminal offense that the vox councilor also released in his social networks in which he attributed to an immigrant the murder of a 40 -year -old man on the bridge of The Moreras of Valencia when the author of the facts was Spanish. The PSPV municipal spokesman, Borja Sanjuan, took the matter before the Prosecutor’s Office for a possible crime of hate.

Badenas, a governing partner of the mayor of the PP, María José Catalá, spoke the next day of the crime in a video that hung on her X profile: “I come to state that the life of José Andrés Peña surely would not have ceased to exist If his alleged murderer had not entered Spain. A wave of crimes to which we were not accustomed fortunately before but that unfortunately we are now suffering, “he said at first,” And that has to be reversed; We ask the Interior Ministry to avoid the entry of illegal immigrants, especially if some of them may allegedly be criminals. ”

Gisbert also raised a complaint in the Court against the also Vox Council in the City of Valencia, Cecilia Herrero, although in this case there has not yet any pronouncement by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV). Herrero posted between 2020 and 2023 a twenty messages on the social network X as “as much reconquest to end up paying the invasion of the Moors”; “Disgust. They are wild. Outside Africa of civilized Europe ”or“ they are not migrants or immigrants; They are invaders. ” In this case, the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office made up Compromís and the PSPV was also added.