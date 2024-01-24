The court extended the seizure of Blinovskaya’s money and property

The court extended the seizure of money and property of Blinovskaya and her relatives until April 26

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow extended the arrest of the accounts, real estate and property of blogger Elena Blinovskaya and her relatives. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

They clarified that the court granted the corresponding request of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee to extend the term of arrest for the property and money of the blogger, her husband, mother, father and brother. The seizure of money in all accounts of organizations controlled by the relatives of Blinovskaya’s husband has also been extended. They are prohibited from disposing of seized property until April 26.

Related materials:

In addition, the court prohibited the Office of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography from carrying out registration actions with real estate owned by Blinovskaya and her relatives.

Previously, blogger Elena Blinovskaya ended up in a pre-trial detention center due to violating the terms of house arrest. The reason was a New Year's party, at which the woman talked with a witness in her case.

Blinovskaya was detained on April 27, 2023 while trying to leave Russia. She was accused of tax evasion of almost a billion rubles and was placed under house arrest. In addition, she was charged with illegal circulation of payment funds.