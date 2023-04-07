Arrest of Georgian thief in law Gia Samtredsky for criminal status extended in Lipetsk

The Levoberezhny District Court of Lipetsk extended for two months the arrest of Georgian kingpin Georgy Vashakmadze, known in criminal circles as Gia Samtredsky. This is reported “Prime Crime”.

According to the publication, the authority is accused under Article 210.1 (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. While serving his sentence in FKU T-2 UFSIN in the Lipetsk region, he was a criminal authority and had the status of a thief in law.

Now the investigation intends to interrogate witnesses and conduct a series of examinations.

In October 2022, Gia Samtredsky was released from the colony. The authority served a sentence of 14 years and 10 months for a number of grave and especially grave crimes. He was convicted in 2007.

In total, Gia Samtredsky spent more than 23 years in prison for murder, robbery, banditry and encroachment on the life of a policeman. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia recognized his stay in the country as undesirable.

Giya Samtredsky is known for the fact that in March 2013, on the personal instructions of the thief in law Merab Sukhumsky, together with the late Otari Krasnodarsky and Zhora Kutaissky, he beat Georgy Akoev (Giya Sverdlovsky) in a special regime colony, the great-nephew and godson of the leader of the underworld Ded Khasan for death in Yelets prison thief in law Gocha Kurki.

For the massacre of Akoev, Gia Samtredsky and his accomplices were crowned by the Oniani-Dzhangveladze clan.