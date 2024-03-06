A Moscow court extended the arrest of director Berkovich and playwright Petriychuk until April 10

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow extended the arrest of director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk until April 10. This is reported by RIA News.

On February 29, Berkovich and Petriychuk were finally charged.

During the court hearing, the defense asked for a mitigation of the preventive measure, since all the witnesses in the case had been interviewed, and the investigation had no reason to believe that the accused could escape. The prosecution called for the director and playwright to remain in jail.

Berkovich and Petriychuk were detained on May 4, 2023. They are accused of justifying terrorism. The reason was their play “Finist – Clear Falcon,” which tells about women who met representatives of radical Islam on social networks. The director and playwright do not admit guilt.