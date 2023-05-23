Court in Moscow extends arrest of WSJ journalist Gershkovich in espionage case for 3 months

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow extended for three months the arrest of the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

Gershkovich will remain in custody until August 30, 2023.

Earlier, he refused to plead guilty and declared his readiness to prove his innocence. The journalist’s lawyer said that the client, being in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, does not complain about his health and spends a lot of time reading.

Gershkovich was detained on March 30 in Yekaterinburg. He was charged with espionage. According to investigators, the journalist, on instructions from the United States, collected materials about a Russian defense industry enterprise that constituted a state secret. The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested Gershkovich until May 29.