The court found no red tape in the investigation of the case of former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

The Basmanny Court of Moscow explained the lengthy investigation of the criminal case against former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov. This was reported by TASS citing a ruling to extend the arrest of Ivanov and businessman Sergei Borodin.

“In assessing the resolution submitted to the court, the court comes to the conclusion that since the initiation of the criminal case, the investigation has carried out a significant amount of investigative and procedural actions, in connection with which the court has not established that the investigation was organized ineffectively or that there was red tape in the case,” the document states.

It also emphasizes that the long duration of the investigation of the case is due to a number of objective reasons, including “the nature of the crime being investigated, the scope of investigative and procedural actions carried out and planned.”

Earlier, a defendant in the criminal case on corruption, in which Timur Ivanov is involved, made a confession. The confession was made on several criminal episodes in which the former deputy minister was involved.