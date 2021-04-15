“Now are they also going to involve us in educational policy?” Between annoyed and resigned, in the office of a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice they refused to anticipate any position regarding a hypothetical presentation of the Buenos Aires government before the highest court – the original jurisdiction of federal claims – to avoid the closure of schools from Monday. “So far they are all advertisements. We’ll see. A lot of times when the decrees finally came out they didn’t say the same thing as the press conferences. Let’s hope, “they agreed in another of the offices on the fourth floor of the Courts.

At the top of the Judiciary – besieged by repeated attacks by the ruling party – they are especially reluctant to get involved with political controversies, whose protagonists have frequently replaced the necessary dialogue between forces structured by the crossing of demands in the courts to oppose or avoid decisions of the opponent on duty.

In a few days, on April 21, the Court will preside over a hearing between the national and Buenos Aires governments on Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s claim to the unilateral removal of a mouthful from the partnership, for which he claimed last September. If now he finalized the presentation of an amparo to try to keep the city’s schools open, the judges should open a new folder to address that matter. “We are not for that,” they mutter.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. As the magistrates warn, President Alberto Fernández has not yet published the announced Decree of Necessity and Urgency by which face-to-face classes at the AMBA would be suspended. Just as this delay raises its eyebrows at the Court, it also despairs the City’s legal team, whose strategy cannot be unraveled without having on the table the rule to which they hope to rebel.

“We are working with everything, of course, but more in the conceptual than in the concrete. The closure of schools that Alberto announced is an intolerable advance on the autonomy of the City in one of the powers expressly corresponding to each province, such as education. But it is also an absolutely arbitrary and unreasonable measure “, the Buenos Aires general attorney is agitated. Those last two words, “arbitrariness” and “unreasonableness” are the key with which they will try to open the door of the Court to avoid what seems like a fact.

In the Buenos Aires government they have little hope that a presentation will be able to stop in time the previously announced DNU of closure. But some officials encourage another way: that parents cover the Buenos Aires courts with presentations and protections to prevent each of their children’s schools from closing their doors. “We cannot do that from the government, but if a family feels that the rights of their children are being violated, they can calmly raise it in court,” they slip.

