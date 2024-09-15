TASS: Galkin uses comedy concerts for anti-Russian propaganda

Comedian Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) uses concerts abroad for anti-Russian propaganda. This is reported by TASS citing court documents.

The Moscow City Court’s decision notes that during his speeches abroad, Galkin raises issues of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, and also disseminates false information about the progress of the special military operation (SVO).

“These circumstances indicate foreign support for the political activities carried out by the administrative plaintiff by providing him with a platform for disseminating relevant views,” the Moscow City Court found.

On March 12, the Moscow City Court ruled that Galkin’s inclusion in the register of foreign agents was legal. The comedian was refused exclusion from the list of foreign agents, despite his attempts to appeal the Justice Ministry’s decision.

It was later reported that Galkin had appealed the refusal to remove him from the register of foreign agents in the Supreme Court. It was noted that the date of the hearing had not yet been set.