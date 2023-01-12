The Prosecutor’s Office and the popular accusations demand between eight and fifteen years of disqualification for Domingo Aranda for alleged administrative prevarication
The popular former mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, Domingo Aranda, is already doomed to sit on the bench for an alleged crime of administrative prevarication. The Third Section of the Provincial Court rejects, in a recent order to which LA VERDAD has had access, the last appeal of the former councilor against the order of the Court of First Instance
