The Court of Instruction number 8 of Murcia, in an order dated March 27 and to which LA VERDAD has had access, has not admitted for processing the complaint that Julián Luna, shareholder of Real Murcia and president of La Unión, filed against Felipe Moreno and Hause La Fuente SL last October for four alleged criminal acts such as unfair administration, corporate crime of accounting falsehood, corporate crime of imposition of abusive agreements and crime of confiscation of assets, all of which were denied.

The archenero lawyer, critical of the businessman's management since he joined the club and who promised during Agustín Ramos' mandate the arrival of an investor who was going to disburse 10 million who turned out to be Antonio Perea and without that happening, denounced in a public appearance that Felipe Moreno did not forgive Samper's debt, just over two million euros, leaving a positive balance that would have avoided the losses, 1.9 million, and the cause of dissolution. He also pointed out that what was contributed by the Córdoba businessman is not counted as capital. In addition, he also spoke about the depreciation of assets such as the use of the stadium or the 'naming' without an expert report.

However, the order indicates that “the complainant carried out a technical attack on said accounts without providing an expert report at that time, when the complaint was filed.” Once the report was presented, the reasoning continues, “the legal arguments of the complaint were not supported by the report, since it is later.” “The plaintiff makes a particular interpretation of Real Murcia's accounting status without relying on any study,” the court insists, adding that “he has not challenged the official accounts, he has not fought them in the commercial arena as he should, resorting to the thunderous criminal proceedings without any other basis than their calculations. In the text he maintains his harsh and forceful tone, talking about how the Grana entity “has approved its accounts with a large majority” and that “it does not fit with the apocalyptic message of the complaint.” Likewise, he points out that “the company, and it is a notorious fact, after many years, has been in bankruptcy until recently.”