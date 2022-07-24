An Egyptian court has demanded that the execution of the death sentence of a young man who was convicted of killing a girl in front of her university after she refused to be associated with him be broadcast live to achieve the “desired public deterrence.”
On the sixth of July, the Mansoura Criminal Court sentenced a young religious man to death for killing a student in front of her university in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo, after she refused to associate with him, after the approval of the country’s mufti.
The court said in the rationale for its ruling, part of which was seen by Agence France-Presse on Sunday: “Didn’t the legislator groan to make the execution of punishment by right witness, just as the blood shed without right has become witnessed?”
And the court demanded to amend the text of the legal article, which “allows broadcasting the execution of death sentences videotaped on the air, even if only for a small part of the start of the procedures.”
She added, “It may be in this, what achieves the desired general deterrence, which was not achieved by broadcasting the pronouncements of judgments alone.”
The court’s request is referred to the Egyptian Court of Cassation, which considers the appeal submitted by the offender.
#court #demands #death #penalty #murderer #Mansoura #student #live
Leave a Reply