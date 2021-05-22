The Supreme Court of the Nation ruled that the exercise of freedom of expression during the Covid19 pandemic must be guaranteed by the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfrán when deciding on the claim of a journalist from The Nation that was not allowed to enter the province.

In view of a shelter presented by the LED Foundation (Freedom of Expression + Democracy) – directed by Silvina Giudice -, on February 9 last, this new ruling of the highest court on the province of Formosa, establishes that “freedom of expression, such as freedom of movement, they are constitutional rights that have to be guaranteed even in times of sanitary restrictions “.

The LED Foundation appealed to the Court considering that prohibition imposed by the Government of Gildo Insfrán on the journalist Ines Beato Vassolo to enter the province, it was an unconstitutional measure.

The action was based on the fact that the actions of the defendant province contravened articles 8, 14, 19 and 33 of the National Constitution; 7th, 8th, inc. 1, 13, 22, 24, 25 of the Pact of San José de Costa Rica, among other instruments on human rights and, in particular, Principle No. 5 of the Declaration of Chapultepec.

This principle states: “Prior censorship, restrictions on the circulation of the media or the dissemination of their messages, arbitrary information, the creation of obstacles to the free flow of information and limitations on the free exercise and mobilization of journalists, are they directly oppose freedom of the press ”.

In this new ruling, published on May 20, the court understood that under the conditions set forth, the circumstances are substantially analogous to those resolved in the preceding “Lee, Carlos Roberto and another c / Council for Comprehensive Attention of the Covid-19 Emergency Province of Formosa s / protection-collective protection” of 11/19/2020, to whose foundations and conclusions it was referred.

In this sense, the constitutional protection of the right to move freely through our country it extends to the protection of the right to freedom of expression and the exercise of journalism.

In times of pandemic, the Court has held that both rights have equal hierarchy and that public authorities should limit them only to in a reasonable way and always respecting constitutional standards.

Consequently, by analogical application of the preceding ruling, the province of Formosa must guarantee, with compliance with sanitary measures, the effective entry into their territories of all journalists and media that so request, adjusting their health programs to the established constitutional guidelines.

The Court has established that “Without prejudice to recognizing the purposes of protecting public health pursued by the” Program for Ordained and Administered Income “established by the provincial State, the truth is that, in fact, the restrictions established by the authorities locals do not pass the reasonableness test established in article 28 of the National Constitution, by suppressing individual freedoms beyond what is tolerable, as emerges from the preceding 3rd recital. “

The testimonies of journalists Ines Beato Vassolo, and Paula Bernini, who were detained at the border crossings without receiving authorization to enter Formosa, and Formosa journalists Julieta González and Maximiliano Galarza, who were attacked and imprisoned during social protests against strong restrictions and limitations to the human rights that had been registered in the province.

This important definition of the Supreme Court of Justice comes simultaneously with the new restrictive measures that the National Government has had to have in view of the increase in infections throughout the country, so the LED Foundation considers it appropriate to disseminate it in order to remember that the Freedom of expression does not admit borders and that the exercise of journalism must be guaranteed throughout the national territory, without restrictions, abuses or arbitrariness.