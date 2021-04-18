In future, “Commune of Champagne” will no longer be allowed to appear on the wines that the Swiss village of the same name produces there. That was decided by a Swiss court.

Confused with the famous sparkling wine? In any case, the Swiss village “Champagne” is no longer allowed to use the name for its wines. Image: AFP

D.he small Swiss village of Champagne will no longer be allowed to write “Commune of Champagne” on the wines produced there. According to a report by the SDA news agency on Saturday, the Constitutional Court of the canton of Vaud ruled in favor of the French business association of champagne producers. The creation of a protected designation of origin (AOC) by the cantonal authorities violates bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU.

The village of Champagne was only granted the right to write its name on its products on January 13th after years of dispute. According to their decision, the cantonal authorities saw no risk that the white wines from the around 28 hectares of vineyards near Lake Neuchâtel in western Switzerland could be confused with the world-famous French sparkling wine.

However, the French association of champagne manufacturers, who together cultivate around 34,000 hectares of vineyards, had filed a lawsuit and was now right. The decision of the Constitutional Court of the Canton of Vaud states that the French term “champagne” enjoys exclusive protection through the bilateral agreement between Switzerland and the EU. This prohibits “any use of the name for wines that do not come from the French Champagne”.