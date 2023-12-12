The St. Petersburg court decided to expel from Russia the children who covered the Eternal Flame with snow

The Krasnoselsky District Court of St. Petersburg decided to expel from Russia the children who covered the Eternal Flame with snow and their parents. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the city courts.

Abrora Ismoilova, Nargiz Ismoilova and Gulzat Batyrova were brought to administrative responsibility. It turned out that they had not registered for migration. They were found guilty under Part 3 of Article 18.8 (“Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The defendants admitted their guilt.

They were given a fine of five thousand rubles, as well as expulsion.

The Ismoilovs and Batyrovs are the parents of schoolchildren who extinguished the Eternal Flame in St. Petersburg. The incident became known on December 11. Police detained two teenagers who were playing snowballs near the memorial the night before. They threw snow at the flames.