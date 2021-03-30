Ruslan Suleimanov, the former head of the defense OJSC Prompostavka, suspected of stealing more than 3.5 billion rubles from the OJSC Moscow Design Bureau Compass subordinate to Rostec as part of an organized crime community, was arrested for contempt of court. This was reported by Kommersant.

As a source in the law enforcement agencies told the publication, on March 24, the trial in the case in the Zamoskvoretsky District Court was once again postponed due to the absence of Suleimanov. After that, the presiding judge Natalya Cheprasova sent a request to law enforcement agencies.

It turned out that in March Suleimanov, without the judge’s permission, twice visited the Dombay ski resort, where he rested with friends. The proof of this fact was the photographs published by the defendant on social networks. At the same time, the trips were formalized as business trips.

When the suspect came to the hearing, the prosecution demanded that the measure of restraint be changed from recognizance not to leave for detention. According to the prosecutor, Suleimanov grossly violated the conditions of the preventive measure, without obtaining the judge’s permission for entertainment trips.

As a result, the court sided with the state prosecutor and considered the trip to the resort disrespectful. The suspect was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

The criminal case against Ruslan Suleimanov and the former general director of the Compass design bureau Murad Safin was initiated in April 2016. In addition to them, 14 more people are involved in the case. In December 2017, the investigation was completed.