The Provincial Court has confirmed the decision of the Court of Instruction 2 of Cartagena to file the criminal case against six companies for the floods allegedly caused between 2011 and 2015 in homes, garages and beaches of the Mar Menor, between Playa Honda and Mar de Cristal , due to the plowing and alteration of slopes on land put into cultivation and with the construction of rainwater channels.

As reported this Tuesday by the TSJ, the Chamber examined the appeals of the complainants, two individuals. The conclusion is that “from the lengthy and exhaustive investigation it can be stated that the perpetration of the crimes has not been duly justified, and furthermore, the continuation of the case is no longer possible,” as the maximum investigation period provided for in the law.

The case was opened in 2016 against 17 companies after a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged crimes against territorial planning, archaeological heritage, natural resources and the environment, and water usurpation. The majority of companies were exonerated and in 2022, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the archive for the rest. The prosecutor stated that it was not possible to “attribute specific facts to specific people” and that the investigation did not produce “concrete data that would allow it to be confirmed that, due to the plowing and the existence of these pipelines, the Mar Menor has been put at risk.”

Now, the Court remembers that “we are in a criminal process” and it is not enough to affirm that “the Mar Menor suffers a serious pollution problem as a result of non-compliance with various regulations by people and public and private entities.” “Specific accusations of crimes against specific people are required” and not only to prove “various administrative irregularities.”

The Court, whose decision is final, does correct the head of the court, María Pascual Hernández, in one aspect. The filing of the separate piece against the deputy director of Highways of the Autonomous Community (a pipeline occupied a road) should not be definitive but provisional.