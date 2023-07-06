In Yekaterinburg, the Leninsky District Court on Thursday, July 6, chose a preventive measure for acting. head of kindergarten No. 546 Anna Gileva. Daler Bobiev, 6, who was killed by his guardian, went to this kindergarten.

Gileva is accused of abuse of office, which caused serious consequences (part 3 of article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The court chose a preventive measure for the accused in the form of a ban on certain actions.

“For the period of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, it is forbidden for Anna Gileva to communicate with victims, accused, suspects, as well as with witnesses, with the exception of persons living together with her,” the report says.

The decision of the court will enter into force in three days.

Six-year-old Daler disappeared in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg on June 26. The boy was searched for three days before his body was found in a bag at a garage complex in the same area on June 29. According to investigators, Daler’s death occurred several months ago, although his guardian reported missing on the morning of June 26.

The woman was arrested for two months.

On June 30, Izvestia reported that a spontaneous memorial was organized near the house of the deceased Daler Bobiev: residents bring children’s toys and flowers to the building.