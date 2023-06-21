The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro faces a case starting this Thursday that could disqualify him from holding public office for eight years and leave it out of the next Brazilian elections that will take place in 2026.

This is an open process against the former president (2019-2022) for attacks against the electoral system of electronic ballot boxes during a meeting with diplomats in July 2022, three months before the presidential elections in which he was defeated by the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

What is Bolsonaro accused of and what sentence could he receive in the framework of this case? We tell you.

What are they accusing former president Jair Bolsonaro of?

The case dates back to July 18, 2022, when then-President Jair Bolsonaro received 72 ambassadors at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

During that meeting, and before representatives of countries such as France and Spain, Bolsonaro gave a speech of almost an hour that was broadcast on TV Brasil -the country’s public channel-, in which questioned the Brazilian electoral system and its impartiality, as well as the operation of the voting machines electronics.

Bolsonaro, in fact, accompanied his speech with a PowerPoint presentation with allegations of irregularities in the electoral system, although without attaching evidence in this regard.

Bolsonaro accused Lula of corruption multiple times

The former president stated on that occasion that “it is impossible to audit elections in Brazil” and assured that “It is not the Superior Electoral Tribunal that counts the votes” but a third party company.

“When we talk about elections transparency comes to mind. It is not the TSE that counts the votes, it is a third-party company. I don’t think I needed to continue this explanation here. We are struggling to find a way out of this. We want trust and transparency in the Brazilian electoral system,” Bolsonaro said.

The leader of the Brazilian right also pointed out in that speech that the 2018 elections “were not totally transparent” and hinted that some of the members of the Electoral Justice and the Supreme Court have “clear links” with “the left”.

So, what crimes are they pointing to the former president?

The process began when the Brazilian Democratic Labor Party (PDT) filed a lawsuit against Bolsonaro due to his questions against the electoral system without evidence.

The PDT complaint gave way to a judicial investigation in which the Brazilian Public Ministry has already ruled, which accused the former president of abuse of political power and misuse of the media. At the same time, he asked that Bolsonaro be declared ineligible.

The Prosecutor’s Office assures that Bolsonaro committed an abuse of power by sowing unfounded suspicions about the legitimacy of electronic ballot boxes in Brazil.

According to the local newspaper O Globo, “the abuse of political power occurs in situations in which the defendant takes advantage of his position and uses public assets to act in order to influence the voter.”

And, in this sense, according to Folha de Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro “allegedly took advantage of presidential authority and used public resources such as the presidential palace, the official government channels and TV Brasil for their own benefit”.

May have influenced part of the electorate to distrust electronic voting machines

Folha also points out that the Prosecutor’s Office stated that “Bolsonaro gave distorted and false statements to representatives of other countries and that this may have influenced part of the electorate to distrust electronic voting machines.”

On the contrary, The former president’s defense assures that there was no type of anti-democratic hostility in the meeting with the ambassadors and that it was a meeting of interest to Brazil’s foreign relations, which is why the meeting was broadcast on a national channel.

“It is, therefore, within the limits of the freedom of personal conviction of a certain political actor to formulate a position on the vote collection system adopted in Brazil,” said his defense.

What sentence are the authorities asking for against Bolsonaro?

If he is sentenced, Bolsonaro would be disqualified from holding public office for the next eight years, what -says O Globo- would leave him out of the next presidential election, that is, the one that will take place in 2026.

The sentence could also take him out of the 2030 presidential race, since his disqualification would begin on January 1, 2023.

Bolsonaro could also be forced to pay a fine of 100,000 reais.

What will happen at the hearing this Thursday?

So things, The Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will begin to decide this Thursday on the case. But the decision on the disqualification against the former president may not be known that same day.

According to O Globo, In this Thursday’s session, a minister of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is expected to read a summary of the accusation report against Bolsonaro. A document of about 100 pages that must be reviewed in its entirety. Once the summary of the report is known, the votes of the ministers must proceed.

But, according to the aforementioned newspaper, it would be “impossible to give time for the reading to be done and then the votes of the other six ministers to be pronounced on the same Thursday.”

In the event that the seven TSE judges do not cast their votes this Thursday, Two other plenary sessions are scheduled to complete the trial that will take place on June 27 and 29.

If one of the ministers retains the process, it will be returned for the conclusion of the vote only at the end of September

But a postponement of the process is not ruled out either. In the next sessions, one of the magistrates could request the review of the case and postpone the TSE vote even until September.

According to O Globo, the ministers of the Court have 30 days, extendable for another 30, to return the process to trial and postpone the vote.

“If one of the ministers retains the process for a maximum period of 60 days, it will be returned for the conclusion of the vote only at the end of September. In this scenario, nothing would prevent another magistrate from requesting a review of the process again,” he says. the cited newspaper, so that, for now, It is unknown when there will be an official decision.

Bolsonaro is expected to land in Brasilia in the morning hours of this Thursday.

But is Bolsonaro expected to be sentenced?

Yeah. A judicial source told AFP that it is almost taken for granted that Bolsonaro will be sentenced. “The question is how many votes against it will have,” the source clarified.

This is also pointed out by Lauro Jardín, an analyst at OGlobo, who indicated in an article for the aforementioned medium that there is no doubt that the TSE will disqualify Bolsonaro.

And it is that the court that will judge Bolsonaro does not have a favorable composition for the former president. It is made up of the ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Kassio Nunes Marques, Benedito Gonçalves, Raul Araújo Filho, André Ramos and Floriano de Azevedo. For example, De Moraes, for example, has become “an executioner of Bolsonarismo” by carrying out various investigations against the former president.

Although the result of the vote in the TSE is yet to be seen, Leandro Consentino, a professor at the Insper institute in Sao Paulo, assures that Bolsonaro could appeal an eventual conviction, albeit with little chance of success.

What political impact would a Bolsonaro incapacity have?

With a disqualification from their top leader, the Brazilian right, which represents half of the voters, could fracture, according to analysts.

Bolsonaro obtained more than 58 million votes in the second round of 2022 and lost by a difference of 1.8 percent against Lula. Conservative parties also dominate the current Congress.

“The risk of division in the camp of the right exists, because there is no natural presidential candidate, heir to Bolsonaro“, says Consentino, a professor at the Insper institute in Sao Paulo. “But (Bolsonaro) will become an important asset to attract votes for the eventual chosen one,” he added.

Bolsonaro will try to keep his hardest base of followers captivated by assuring that he is politically persecuted

The case will also impact Bolsonaro’s popularity. According to the expert, the former president could now present himself as a “martyr” to keep his political impact alive in Brazil. “Bolsonaro will try to keep his hardest base of followers captivated by assuring that he is politically persecuted,” says Consentino.

For now, Bolsonaro has already publicly admitted the possibility of a setback in this case, although he anticipated that he will try to continue gravitating in Brazilian politics.

“Nobody is going to change our way of acting (…) We know what justice is like in Brazil. Whatever happens, we prepare to look for alternatives,” said the former president last week at an act of the Liberal Party (PL) in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro is also accused of instigating the assault on the seats of power in January 2023.

What other processes are there against the politician?

The truth is that the TSE will be the first in a series of decisions that could fall on the 68-year-old ex-president. A total of 16 cases are being processed before the TSE for which Bolsonaro can be declared “ineligible”.

In addition, he is the subject of five investigations in the Federal Supreme Court, with sentences that include imprisonment. Four were opened during his presidency, while in the last one he is investigated as the alleged instigator of the assault on the headquarters of the three powers by his followers on January 8 in Brasilia.

In one case, Bolsonaro is accused of interfering with the police to protect family members suspected of corruption. He is also being investigated, in another case different from that of the TSE, for disseminating misinformation about electronic ballot boxes.

The former president, a skeptic of the anticovid vaccine, challenged expert advice on handling the pandemic Bolsonaro is the subject of 5 investigations in the Federal Supreme Court, with sentences that include imprisonment.

The other two investigations are for having leaked confidential information from a police investigation into a cyber attack on the electoral court and for statements about the covid-19 pandemic, when he associated the vaccine with an alleged risk of contracting HIV.

If he were finally sentenced to the maximum sentences for these crimes, the former president would face almost 40 years in prison.

Bolsonaro is also the subject of an investigation by the Federal Police (PF) for various sets of jewelry given away by Saudi Arabia, some of which reportedly entered Brazil irregularly in 2019.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and O GLOBO (GDA)