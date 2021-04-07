Moscow City Court changed the measure of restraint for the lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Lyubov Sobol, brother of the founder of the organization Oleg Navalny, as well as municipal deputies Konstantin Yankauskas and Lyudmila Stein, who are accused of violating sanitary standards at an uncoordinated rally in Moscow. It is reported by Interfax…

The lawyers explained that house arrest was canceled for the accused, choosing instead to ban certain actions. Now they cannot leave their place of residence between 20:00 and 6:00.

At the end of March, it was reported that Lyubov Sobol violated house arrest. According to lawyer Vladimir Voronin, she attended a service in a church near her home.

In total, 10 people are taking part in the case of violation of sanitary and epidemiological standards at an unauthorized rally in Moscow, most of them were placed under house arrest.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk, at the event on January 23, the threat of the emergence of another hotbed of the spread of coronavirus was identified. Among the protesters, 19 citizens were noticed who tested positive for coronavirus and at that time had to be in self-isolation.