In the Presnensky Court of Moscow, at a hearing in the case of a fatal traffic accident with the participation of actor Mikhail Efremov, a police expert presented evidence against the defendant. Reported by “MK” in its Telegram-channel.

The witness is a specialist in the Forensic Center of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central District of Moscow. He went to the scene of the accident and took saliva from Efremov for analysis. The expert also examined the driver’s airbag cut off the steering wheel. According to him, there was a small brown stain on it, and there were no marks on the passenger cushion.

Efremov insists that he was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident and asked the court to conduct a biological examination in order to find his tracks on the passenger airbag.

On the evening of June 8, the drunk actor caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. Efremov said he did not remember what happened.

