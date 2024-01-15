The Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow upheld the prosecutor's claim and prohibited the sale of devices that help hide car license plates from CCTV cameras through Internet sites, including the Aliexpress platform. This is stated in the text of court decisions.

According to the court decision, which leads TASS On January 15, information about such devices on the Aliexpress website was declared “prohibited for distribution.” It is noted that earlier acquisition proposals were publicly available on the platform. The corresponding advertisements have already been removed from the site.

In addition, according to the agency, the prosecutor of the Western Administrative District of Moscow filed a lawsuit demanding to block advertisements for the sale of similar devices that were published on the website of the company Tacticalbunker, specializing in goods for sports, security and survival tactics. The court also granted the claim.

Earlier, in March 2023, specialists from the AutoSpetsTsentr Group of Companies and the Avtodom Group of Companies spoke about the risks that arise when driving a car with hidden license plates. If the license plates are hidden under a layer of dirt or snow in bad weather conditions, the traffic police officer will probably limit themselves to a warning and a request to clear the sign. If a motorist is caught with unreadable license plates when the street is dry and clear, he faces a fine of 500 rubles. In case of deliberate concealment of the registration plate, a fine of 5 thousand rubles or deprivation of a driver’s license for three months is possible.