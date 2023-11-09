A Moscow court has taken into custody a woman accused of selling her newborn son. This was announced on Thursday, November 9, by the capital’s prosecutor’s office in its Telegram channel.

The woman who bought the child was put under house arrest.

“Her accomplice, who gave the money for the child, was given house arrest by the court,” the report clarifies.

The criminal investigation is under control of the prosecutor’s office.

Upon the sale of a minor, a criminal case was initiated under paragraphs. “b”, “h” part 2 art. 127.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Trafficking in persons committed against a minor”).

According to investigators, in May 2022, a 31-year-old resident of Nyagan contacted a client from Moscow, born in 1987, who expressed her readiness to use childbearing services. After successful negotiations, in March 2023, the girl underwent an IVF procedure in a private clinic, and on November 3, she gave birth to a boy, whom she gave to her biological mother, receiving about 1 million rubles for this.

No documents were drawn up; all agreements with the surrogate mother were exclusively oral.

The Investigative Committee assured on November 8 that the child’s life was not in danger and he was transferred to a specialized medical institution.

According to Izvestia’s source, the surrogate mother, trying to return the child, herself contacted law enforcement agencies, where she told about what had happened.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for Moscow, Andrei Strizhov, to submit a report on the investigation of the criminal case.