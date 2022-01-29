The court placed under arrest a man suspected of kidnapping and murdering his wife in Volokolamsk near Moscow. About it informs REN TV.

“A 36-year-old local resident has been charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of his wife,” Anna Tertichnaya, assistant head of the Main Investigative Committee of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, said.

It is known that the woman wanted to divorce her husband. He, having waited for her to leave the place of work on Thursday, January 27, followed her in his car. “Having caught up while the car was moving, he asked the woman to stop and get out of the car. He dragged her into the car and brought her to the utility room, ”the statement said in the UK.

Fearing that his wife would turn to the police, a resident of the Moscow region strangled her. However, the victim’s sister turned to law enforcement agencies, concerned that the woman had not returned home from work. The police managed to establish the involvement of the suspect in the crime and detain him.

Earlier it was reported that the roommate of the deceased received a message saying that he needed to transfer two million to the kidnappers if he wanted to see the woman alive. The attackers demanded to wrap the money in a black bag and bring it to the place indicated by them.