The Moscow District Court ruled to arrest for two months a citizen of Uzbekistan Sharofiddin Amirov, accused of the brutal murder of a family of four in a village near Nizhny Novgorod, reports RIA News.

“The court ruled to satisfy the investigation’s petition and choose a preventive measure against Amirov in the form of detention for a period of two months – until April 27, 2021,” the court’s decision says.

Note that Amirov himself said that he did not object to being taken into custody, as he feared for his life and health.

The suspect’s lawyer said that his client was prompted to commit the crime by the fact that he was “for a long time in a difficult psycho-traumatic situation,” because, according to him, he was paid little and was not given a passport so that he could leave.

Recall that on February 28, in a private house in the village of Kudma, the bodies of a man, two women and a five-year-old child were found. According to law enforcement officers, the suspects fled the scene in a car, but after a while four suspects were detained in the Vladimir region.