The Presnensky Court of Moscow authorized the arrest in absentia of the owner of the Korchma Taras Bulba restaurant chain, Yuri Beloyvan, who had previously been put on the interstate wanted list in a tax evasion case. TASS…

Thus, the court granted the request of the investigation, who asked to take the businessman into custody.

Recall that in July 2019, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced Beloyvan to two years of general regime in a tax evasion case. The amount of damage was 690 million rubles. Four months later, the Preobrazhensky District Court of Moscow granted the petition to release the businessman from further serving his sentence in connection with his illness. After that, Beloyvan, presumably, left Russia.

Later, a new criminal case was initiated against the restaurant owner for tax evasion in the amount of more than 57 million rubles.

Today businessman Yuri Beloyvan has been put on the interstate wanted list.