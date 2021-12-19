Achinsk City Court has arrested the husband of a cashier suspected of stealing 23 million rubles from a Russian bank. This became known to the Achinskiy Nabat Telegram channel.

It is noted that the court granted the request of the investigation to arrest the husband of the cashier; he will spend the near future in a pre-trial detention center. According to the preliminary version, the man forced his wife to steal money from the bank branch where she worked.

There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Earlier it was reported that the Achinsk city court chose a measure of restraint for the cashier. The woman was arrested at the request of the investigation. It was clarified that she was detained for one month and 24 days.

On December 14, the cashier decided to surrender to the police following her mother’s persuasion. The woman went into hiding for over a week after the theft of 23 million from the bank. A criminal case was initiated under Article 160 (“Misappropriation or embezzlement”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

On December 8, it became known that a search for a local bank cashier had begun in Achinsk, who, according to the investigation, had disappeared with 23 million rubles. The woman opened the safes, took from them 15 million rubles, 49.5 thousand dollars and 49.2 thousand euros. She put the money in boxes and took it with her.