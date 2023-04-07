In Moscow, the head of the judicial department of the Rostov region was placed in a pre-trial detention center

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Andrei Roschevsky, head of the judicial department of the Rostov region. This is reported TASS.

He will be in jail for two months. The man is charged under Part 4 of Article 291 (“Mediation in bribery on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The details of the case are not specified.

