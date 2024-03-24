The court arrested the fourth person accused of the Crocus terrorist attack, Fayzov, until May 22

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested until May 22, 2024 the fourth person accused of committing a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Muhammadsobir Fayzov. Lenta.ru correspondent Ilona Paley reports this from the courtroom.

19-year-old Fayzov was taken to court on a gurney and wearing a medical gown. The court determined the measure of restraint for him behind closed doors.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested three defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall – Dalerjon Mirzoev, Rachabalizod Saidakrami Murodali and Shamsidin Fariduni – until May 22, 2024.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22 before the concert of the Picnic group. Several people burst into the building and opened fire. Four suspects in the terrorist attack have been detained.