The Tverskoy Court of Moscow has again arrested Pavel Maslovsky, founder and former CEO of Petropavlovsk, accused of embezzling more than 95 million rubles. Interfax.

It is reported that the businessman will have to stay in custody until February 23. He was charged with embezzlement of money on an especially large scale.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, we are talking about the theft of financial assets of a “joint stock company operating in the field of gold mining” in 2018. Investigative actions in the framework of the case were carried out in the office of Pokrovsky Rudnik owned by Petropavlovsk. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage is more than 95 million rubles.

Maslovsky does not admit his guilt.

Recall that initially the Tverskoy court arrested the businessman at the end of December 2020, but in February the Moscow City Court sent the Maslovsky case for a new trial.