The Makhachkala court arrested the former Minister of Labor of the Republic of Dagestan Rasul Ibragimov, who is accused of creating a criminal community and fraud worth half a billion rubles. It is reported by TASS with reference to the investigation department of the RF IC in the republic.

“The court granted the request of the investigation, Ibragimov was taken into custody,” said the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan Zarema Mamaeva, Ibragimov was detained for 1 month and 18 days, until May 27 inclusive. “The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court of Dagestan within three days from the date of its adoption,” she said.

On April 9, charges were brought against Ibragimov. According to the investigation, from 2017 to 2018, the former Minister of Labor and Social Development of the republic created a criminal community in Dagestan and organized the theft of money from the budget (a total of 620 million rubles). Various divisions of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the region also took part in this crime.