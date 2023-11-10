The court arrested the ex-head of the Khoroshevsky department of the Moscow Investigative Committee Yusupov in a bribery case

The Basmanny Court of Moscow sent into custody the ex-head of the Khoroshevsky department of the Investigative Committee for the capital, Rustam Yusupov, in a case of a large bribe. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

Rustam Yusupov, his former deputy Sergei Romodanovsky and ex-investigator of the Investigative Committee Andrei Zhiryutin were arrested until January 10, 2024, the press service clarified.

Depending on the role of each, they are accused of organizing a criminal community, receiving a bribe, falsifying evidence, illegal detention or detention, bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility and illegally initiating a criminal case.

Earlier it was reported about the detention of Rustam Yusupov. According to the Telegram channel “112”, he attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies due to the scandalous Merlion holding.

In April 2022, the police detained lawyer Vadim Lyalin on suspicion of fraud. He was accused of embezzling 2.2 million euros, which he was paid by the co-owners and top manager of the IT company Merlion for his defense in a criminal case of an attempt on the life of Vyacheslav Simonenko.