A court in Moscow arrested until January 10 three former employees of the ICR in a bribery case

The Basmanny Court of Moscow sent into custody the ex-head of the Khoroshevsky department of the Investigative Committee for the capital, Rustam Yusupov, in the case of a large bribe and the creation of a criminal community. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Moscow City Court.

The former head of the Khoroshevsky interdistrict department of the Investigative Committee attracted the attention of law enforcement officers because of the scandalous Merlion holding.

The convicts were charged under two articles

On Friday, November 10, at the request of investigators from the central office of the ICR, the Basmanny District Court arrested the former head of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the North-Western District of the capital Sergei Romodanovsky, investigator of the same department Andrei Zheryutin, as well as the head of the Khoroshevsky investigative department Rustam Yusupov. As specified in court, they are arrested until January 10, 2024.

Former justice officers are charged with committing a number of crimes, including organizing a criminal community using their official position or participating in it (Article 210 of the Criminal Code), as well as receiving bribes on an especially large scale (Article 290 of the Criminal Code).

Sergei Romodanovsky is considered one of the leaders of the alleged criminal community of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Career of Romodanovsky and accomplices

How reports Kommersant publication, Sergei is the son of Konstantin Romodanovsky, a native of the FSB, who in 2001–2005 headed the main department of internal security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and then worked as director of the Federal Migration Service until its liquidation in 2016.

Later, Romodanovsky Sr. served in the presidential embassy in the Central Federal District

According to the newspaper, after charges were filed, Sergei Romodanovsky was released, but was detained again at the exit from the ICR building. The man, along with two other defendants, was immediately taken to court under heavy FSB guard.

Ex-officers, depending on their role, are accused of organizing a criminal community, receiving bribes, falsifying evidence, illegal detention or detention, bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility and illegally initiating a criminal case.

In April 2022, the police detained lawyer Vadim Lyalin on suspicion of fraud. He was accused of embezzling 2.2 million euros, which he was paid by the co-owners and top manager of the IT company Merlion for his defense in a criminal case of an attempt on the life of Vyacheslav Simonenko.