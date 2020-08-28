The Babushkinsky court in Moscow arrested the former general director of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, Vladimir Solntsev, accused of embezzling over 1 billion rubles in the supply of electronic equipment for the Scientific and Power Module of the International Space Station.

According to TASSSolntsev was sent to jail until October 3. At the same time, the ex-CEO did not admit his guilt in embezzling budget funds. At the trial, Solntsev said that the supply agreement for the ISS “has not been completed to date, no calculations have been made, although the supplies have been completed in full.”

However, the investigation believes that a chain of affiliated organizations was used in this theft case, and the persons involved in the case, when concluding the contract, overstated prices three times.

A witness in the Solntsev case called him the organizer of a criminal group that stole money for supplies for the ISS. The court reported that three defendants in this case had fled from the investigation and were put on the wanted list.

Former director of the rocket and space corporation Energia Vladimir Solntsev was detained the day before. Together with him, the persons involved in the case of embezzlement of 1 billion rubles for the supply of electronic equipment for the ISS are also the general director of the Rostec division of NPP Istok Alexander Borisov and several other people.