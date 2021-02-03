The editor-in-chief of Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov, was arrested for 25 days by a decision of the Tverskoy court on February 3 for repeated violation of part 8 of article 20.2 of the Administrative Code on the procedure for holding mass events.

“The court found him guilty of committing an offense … and sentenced him to 25 days of administrative arrest,” the court’s press service said.

At the same time, under the article on repeated violation of the procedure for organizing rallies and other mass events, Smirnov was threatened with up to 30 days of arrest. Smirnov was detained on January 30. As explained in Mediazon, the chief editor was charged with a violation of Article 20.2 of the Administrative Code. Soon Smirnov was released from the police on an obligation to appear in court.

On January 23 and 31, unauthorized actions took place in a number of Russian cities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office urged citizens to refrain from participating in illegal activities and warned about administrative and criminal liability for offenses.

As a result, following the results of the actions, more than two dozen criminal cases were initiated, including under articles on the use of violence against law enforcement officers, violation of sanitary and epidemiological norms, since people with COVID-19 were identified among the participants, and on the involvement of minors in illegal activities.

On the eve of the start of the actions, mass calls for children to take part in them were recorded in social networks. The hashtag #ChildrenBePolitics was launched on the Web to ensure the safety of children and adolescents.

As reported on February 3 in Roskomnadzor, in total, the department identified about 2.5 thousand calls for minors to take part in unauthorized actions on social networks. The related messages have been deleted.