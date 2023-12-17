A court in the Transcarpathian region in Ukraine arrested local 54-year-old deputy Sergei Batrin, who exploded three grenades during a meeting of the Keretskovsky village council. The press service of the Uzhgorod District Court reported this on December 17.

"A preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention without the possibility of bail in relation to a 54-year-old citizen of Ukraine, a current deputy of the Keretskovsky village council," reads the court decision published on the social network Facebook.

It is noted that neither the deputy nor his lawyers challenged the petition of the prosecutor, who demanded that Batrin be taken into custody.

The explosion organized by Batrin occurred on December 15. In Ukraine, in the village of Keretski, in the building of the village council, a deputy exploded three grenades during a meeting. 23 people were injured, including the suspect himself. Most of the victims were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. On the evening of December 16, Batrin regained consciousness in the hospital. On the same day, it became known about the death of one of the victims.

The police regarded the incident as a terrorist attack.

On the same day, Ukrainian media stated that Batrin could have detonated the grenades due to a quarrel with colleagues. The motive could have been a conflict between the people's deputy, which occurred a few minutes before the incident. He told his colleagues that during hostilities it was impossible to give the village head a 50% increase and a monthly bonus of 100% of the salary. However, the claims and arguments had no effect, so he went out and returned with grenades.

In turn, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that Batrin had prepared for the crime in advance. They also added that starting next year, all Ukrainian schools will have officers who will monitor order and security.