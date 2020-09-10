The Basmanny Court docket of Moscow licensed the arrest of the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Power Anatoly Tikhonov on expenses of embezzling over 600 million rubles. RIA News…

As specifies TASS, FSBI “Russian Power Company” (REA), the Ministry of Power of the Russian Federation was acknowledged as an injured occasion within the case of embezzlement of over 600 million rubles.

Based on the supplies of the case, the principle individual concerned on this case is Deputy Power Minister Tikhonov. In flip, the protection of the deputy claims that the official just isn’t concerned in fraud.

“We’re assured in our innocence and intend to show it,” one of many attorneys stated throughout a gathering of the Basmanny Court docket.

On the eve it grew to become recognized in regards to the arrest of the deputy head of the power division. It was reported that Tikhonov tried to cover from the investigation, “utilizing numerous strategies of conspiracy, repeatedly altering the automobiles used and locations of non permanent residence” in Moscow.

Earlier, the Deputy Power Minister was charged with embezzlement of the funds 603 million rubles. Tikhonov’s advisor Roman Ryzhkov, vice-presidents of Lanit JSC Vladimir Makarov and Viktor Serebryakov are additionally concerned within the felony case.

Anatoly Tikhonov didn’t admit his guilt throughout interrogation.